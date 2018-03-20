Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man arrested after shooting uncle
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a man has been arrested after another man was shot.
A New Orleans police news release says 30-year-old Dwayne Franklin was arrested Monday and will be booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for attempted second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
A man told police he and his nephew, whom he identified as Franklin, were engaged in an argument outside of a residence. During the altercation, the victim said Franklin allegedly shot him two times in the abdomen. Police say he then reportedly chased the victim as he attempted to hide behind a parked car, with Franklin allegedly firing additional gunshots at the victim from a close range before fleeing on foot.
It's unclear if Franklin has a lawyer.
