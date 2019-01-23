Police: Man arrested after opening fire inside Florida bank

49°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFLA
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a man who fired shots inside a Florida bank.
  
The Sebring Police Department posted on Facebook that officers responded to a SunTrust Bank branch Wednesday afternoon. Officials didn't immediately say if anyone was injured or killed, but live video from the scene showed medical gurneys outside the bank.
  
The online statement says someone contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police say initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the suspect eventually surrendered.
  
The shooting and standoff closed the city's main street in both directions.
