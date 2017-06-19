Police: Man arrested after fatal shooting at Father's Day celebration in Slidell

SLIDELL - Police say a man was arrested after a dispute between family and friends at a Father's Day celebration turned deadly Sunday night.

According to the Slidell Police Department, several residents reported gunfire in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the shooting occurred after 40-year-old Eric Brown got into a verbal altercation with his fiancee's nephew, 32-year-old James Chaney. At some point in the confrontation, Chaney pulled out a firearm and shot Brown several times.

Upon arrival, officers found Brown lying in the street, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators recovered the semi-automatic pistol inside Chaney's residence and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.