Police: Man allegedly raped victim in her sleep at LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm last month was arrested Wednesday.

Garry Ray Thomas, 18, was booked into the parish prison on a count of third-degree rape.

The victim told investigators she was with her roommate, who is Thomas' girlfriend, along with Thomas and another male at an off-campus apartment on Nov. 17. After reportedly drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, Thomas and his girlfriend returned to the girls' dorm on LSU's campus. The victim told police she later returned to the dorm as well in the early morning.

The woman said she was later awakened by someone having sex with her, but she could not see his face. Thinking it was another person they had seen that night, she told police that she allowed him to continue.

She went on to tell investigators that once she went into the lit bathroom, she realized Thomas was the one in her bed. The victim added that Thomas after he followed behind her and tried to continue having sex, but she refused.

Investigators said Thomas denied having sex with the woman when she was asleep and said their encounter in the bathroom was consensual, according to the warrant.