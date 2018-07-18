89°
Police: Man accused of raping 8-year-old boy in Louisiana
GRETNA, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana have arrested a man accused of raping an 8-year-old boy.
Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson says 27-year-old Joequise Ross was booked on one count of first-degree rape July 12. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the mother of the victim contacted police after her son complained of pain that she later learned was a result of the sexual assault.
The boy has also told detectives that Ross sexually abused him in the past. Ross has refused to make a statement to police and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Magistrate Commissioner Patricia Joyce has issued an order of protection, barring Ross from contacting the victim or his relatives for a year. Joyce also set bond at $500,000.
