Police: Man, 22, wanted for murdering victim at Baton Rouge home

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department says 22-year-old Malik Prestly is wanted for second-degree murder in a deadly Jan. 2 shooting.

Police believe Prestly shot 26-year-old William Guillard at his home off of Government Street . He died at a local hospital from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit 225-389-4869.

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting reported east of downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. on S. 16th Street, just off Government Street. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.

No further info is available at this time.