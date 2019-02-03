53°
Police: Man, 22, wanted for murdering victim at Baton Rouge home
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department says 22-year-old Malik Prestly is wanted for second-degree murder in a deadly Jan. 2 shooting.
Police believe Prestly shot 26-year-old William Guillard at his home off of Government Street . He died at a local hospital from injuries sustained during the shooting.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit 225-389-4869.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting reported east of downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday.
The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. on S. 16th Street, just off Government Street. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.
No further info is available at this time.