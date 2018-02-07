Police make third arrest in January armed robbery at LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police officials said a third suspect was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred outside a residence hall on campus.

Police said the third suspect was a male juvenile that was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday.

Officials responded to reports of an armed robbery on January 10 outside of Kirby Smith Hall.

Two suspects were arrested in the week following the incident.

The victim told authorities that three black males came up to him, with one of the males pointing a small silver revolver handgun at him, demanding his cell phone. After the victim gave up his cell phone, the three fled the area, according to arrest records.

A second armed robbery was reported outside of Blake Hall in the early morning on the following day.