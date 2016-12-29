Police make an arrest in a 2015 double murder

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of killing two women on Boone Drive in June of 2015.

Jonathan Robertson is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Police say Robetson shot Brandi Gilbert, 23 and Corrine Rayford, 23 in the head during an armed robbery.

In a news release, Baton Rouge Police stated, "after murdering the two ladies, Robertson drove the victims' vehicle to the 8100 block of Boone Ave parking it on the shoulder of the road."

"DNA processed by the State Police Crime Lab was vital to this investigation. Robertson was in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an unrelated charge prior to this arrest," the news release stated.

Both women were from the Dallas area.