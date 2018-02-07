Police: Louisiana men arrested in Kentucky on murder charges

LAFAYETTE, La. - Police say two Louisiana men are awaiting extradition from Kentucky for two killings.

News outlets quote Lafayette and Broussard police in Monday reports as saying two Jennings men were arrested by Radcliff, Kentucky police for the Jan. 12 shootings of 28-year-old Justin Zeno and 23-year-old Skyler Barry. Barry's body was found near an empty house in Broussard and Zeno's body was found inside a burning vehicle in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard and Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said at a news conference that Radcliff police found 19-year-old Tre'von Norris Woods and 29-year-old Christopher Wayne Burns on Wednesday in a white Dodge Caliber connected to both killings.

Woods and Wayne were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

The investigation is ongoing.