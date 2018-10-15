75°
Police: Louisiana man tries to set house on fire, gets shot

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a man who tried to set a woman's house on fire has been shot.

A police preliminary report states that Eric Wilson was shot by the woman's father Sunday after arriving at her home and trying to set it on fire. According to court records and the police preliminary report, Wilson was arrested after being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound. News outlets report he was charged with offenses that include attempted aggravated arson and home invasion. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Police spokesman Gary Scheets said Monday that the department did not immediately have information on whether other charges would be filed in the case, noting that the police report is not yet complete.

