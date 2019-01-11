Police: Louisiana man returns stolen vehicle after crashing it twice, strips clothes

THIBODAUX - Police say a car thief crashed a stolen vehicle twice before returning it where he found it and removed his clothes as he ran from officers.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the saga began Thursday morning when they received reports of an attempted vehicle burglary. Surveillance video gave officers a glimpse of the suspect, who police recognized as Perrion Smith, fleeing the area on a bicycle.

As officers were working to obtain a warrant for Smith's arrest, they received another report of a vehicle break-in a short distance away. Police learned that a company's work vehicle was stolen, and a man matching Smith's description was seen in the area. Officers also found Smith's bike at the scene of the theft.

Soon after, officers learned of a reported crash involving the stolen vehicle in neighboring Terrebonne Parish. After fleeing that scene, police say Smith drove the vehicle back across parish lines and headed back toward the place where it was stolen. As he arrived back a the business, he crashed the stolen work vehicle once again.

Following the second collision, police say Smith hopped out of the vehicle and fled once again, this time removing his clothes in an apparent attempt to hide from officers. He was immediately captured and taken into custody.

Smith was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of attempted vehicle burglary, hit and run, and driving without a license. He's facing another hit and run charge in Terrebonne Parish.