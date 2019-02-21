80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Louisiana man caught burglarizing homes in gorilla suit

2 hours 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, February 21 2019 Feb 21, 2019 February 21, 2019 12:25 PM February 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

SULPHUR - Police in Sulphur arrested a man for burglarizing people's homes while wearing a gorilla costume.

Officers were dispatched to the area of East Lyons Street and Irwin Street Wednesday in reference to a suspicious person in a black costume walking the streets and going in and out of yards, KATC reports. Authorities soon found the suspect, identified as Jeremie Moran, in the area.

Authorities say Moran resisted arrest and ran into nearby home. While searching the home, officers found him hiding under a mattress wearing a black gorilla suit.

According to KATC, Moran fought with officers as they tried to place him in handcuffs. After a struggle, officers were able to regain control.

Moran was charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, and wearing a mask or hood in public places.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days