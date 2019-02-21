Police: Louisiana man caught burglarizing homes in gorilla suit

Photo: KATC

SULPHUR - Police in Sulphur arrested a man for burglarizing people's homes while wearing a gorilla costume.

Officers were dispatched to the area of East Lyons Street and Irwin Street Wednesday in reference to a suspicious person in a black costume walking the streets and going in and out of yards, KATC reports. Authorities soon found the suspect, identified as Jeremie Moran, in the area.

Authorities say Moran resisted arrest and ran into nearby home. While searching the home, officers found him hiding under a mattress wearing a black gorilla suit.

According to KATC, Moran fought with officers as they tried to place him in handcuffs. After a struggle, officers were able to regain control.

Moran was charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, and wearing a mask or hood in public places.