Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery spree

BATON ROUGE – Detectives are trying to identify the man accused of robbing several Circle K stores across Baton Rouge earlier this week.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the first robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 3373 Florida Blvd. location. The second crime happened at 2959 College Drive an hour later. A third robbery happened at 2205 S. Sherwood Forest around 2 a.m.

Detectives say the suspect posed as a customer then placed his hands inside his sweatshirt implying that he was armed with a handgun. No weapon was observed at any of the robberies. The man then grabbed undisclosed merchandise and ran out of the businesses.

Police believe the suspect fled the scenes in a light blue sedan. There were no reported injuries in any of the robberies.

Detectives described the suspect as a medium build black man between the ages 40 to 45 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and has a bald head and mustache.

Baton Rouge Police believe that this suspect is also responsible for a similar robbery in the Baker area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD’s Armed Robbery division at 389-3845.