Police looking for suspect after Nashville officer hit, dragged by ATV

NASHVILLE - Police in Nashville are looking for an ATV driver who hit an officer over the weekend.

Special Events Sergeant John Bourque was treated for minor injuries Saturday, USA Today reports. According to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department Bourque was "struck and dragged by one of an estimated 100 dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs, and four-wheelers that illegally took over Broadway Saturday."

Authorities said the riders were weaving in and out of traffic, and endangering motorist and pedestrians.

The suspect who hit Bourque is still at large.