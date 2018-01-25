Police looking for missing teen last seen Wednesday afternoon

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department said 15-year-old Kavon Matthews was last seen by his aunt at the Big E-Z fuel stop in the 5900 block of Read Boulevard, WWL-TV reports. Matthews, police said, refused to return home and left the area with several unknown people.

He was last seen wearing an Abramson Sci Academy uniform, black shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. Anyone with information about Matthew's whereabouts can call the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070.