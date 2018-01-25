64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for missing teen last seen Wednesday afternoon

7 hours 41 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2018 Jan 25, 2018 January 25, 2018 7:45 AM January 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department said 15-year-old Kavon Matthews was last seen by his aunt at the Big E-Z fuel stop in the 5900 block of Read Boulevard, WWL-TV reports. Matthews, police said, refused to return home and left the area with several unknown people.

He was last seen wearing an Abramson Sci Academy uniform, black shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. Anyone with information about Matthew's whereabouts can call the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days