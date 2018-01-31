64°
Police looking for missing man with Down Syndrome

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, 46-year-old Mickie Dale Emerson, who sometimes goes back the last name of Solar, was last seen on Jan. 30 around 1:00 p.m.

Emerson is 5'10'', 260 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is diagnosed with Down Syndrome and may be at-risk.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to  please call the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605. 

