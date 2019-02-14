Police looking for missing Baker man with memory loss, mental illness

BAKER - Police are looking for a man suffering from multiple mental illnesses and memory loss who went missing earlier this week.

According to the Baker Police Department, Tyrone Campbell, 43, was last seen at Ragusa's Meat Market on Groom Road Sunday. Police say Campbell was last wearing a checkered shirt and black pants.

Campbell does not have a vehicle and habitually walks to his destinations, police said. He also suffers from Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder and memory loss.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 and use extension 1.