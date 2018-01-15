56°
Police looking for missing 19-year-old out of New Orleans

Monday, January 15 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old last seen in December.

WWL-TV reports that 19-year-old Matthew Young was last seen by his mother in December. The person who reported him missing said Young was registered as a student at the University of New Orleans, and scheduled to attend classes starting Jan. 17.

Authorities say Young has not been heard from since last month. Young is 6'1'' tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has a birthmark above his left eye.

Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts can call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-659-6030.

