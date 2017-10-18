80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for Maryland office park shooter

55 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2017 Oct 18, 2017 October 18, 2017 1:37 PM October 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
EDGEWOOD, Md. - Police are looking for a man accused of shooting five people at his workplace in northeastern Maryland, killing three.
  
Authorities say the suspect is armed and dangerous. They identified the man as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. They say he is driving a black 2008 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license plate PC064273.
  
Gov. Larry Hogan said late Wednesday morning that "the killer remains on the loose."
  
The governor says the violence at Advanced Granite Solutions left three dead and two in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days