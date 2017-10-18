Police looking for Maryland office park shooter

Photo: CNN

EDGEWOOD, Md. - Police are looking for a man accused of shooting five people at his workplace in northeastern Maryland, killing three.

Authorities say the suspect is armed and dangerous. They identified the man as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. They say he is driving a black 2008 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license plate PC064273.

Gov. Larry Hogan said late Wednesday morning that "the killer remains on the loose."

The governor says the violence at Advanced Granite Solutions left three dead and two in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head.