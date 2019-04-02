68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for gunman in 2015 shooting after man dies in hospital years later

1 hour 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 April 02, 2019 4:27 PM April 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for the shooter in a 2015 attack that has now left a man dead more than three years later.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Johnathan Rogers died Feb. 21 from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Dec. 12, 2015. Police said Rogers was shot multiple times that evening by an unknown suspect on Ave L.

No further information on the gunman was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (225)389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days