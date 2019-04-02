Police looking for gunman in 2015 shooting after man dies in hospital years later

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for the shooter in a 2015 attack that has now left a man dead more than three years later.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Johnathan Rogers died Feb. 21 from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Dec. 12, 2015. Police said Rogers was shot multiple times that evening by an unknown suspect on Ave L.

No further information on the gunman was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (225)389-4869.