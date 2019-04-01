Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for driver accused of hitting 9-year-old girl in Ga.
LITHONIA, Ga.- Police are looking for a driver of a car that hit a 9-year-old girl in her front yard in Georgia.
ABC News reports that crash left the girl with serious injuries including multiple broken bones. Laderhanna Holmes was playing with another girl outside the home in Lithonia, Georgia when a vehicle suddenly jumped the curb and smashed into her Friday.
Authorities say the suspect slipped out through the passenger side door as the girl's family members rushed to help the girl. The family told authorities they also saw a second person flee the scene.
FLEEING THE SCENE: A Georgia family is asking for the public's help after a hit-and-run accident. Their 12-year-old daughter was playing with a 9-year-old friend when a car comes speeding across their lawn, seriously injuring the younger girl. She is expected to be okay, but the family is sharing this surveillance video, hoping to find the driver.
Police say the owner of the vehicle said she was at work at the time of the crash and had given the car to her boyfriend. No further information was provided about the suspect.