Police look for out-of-towner who went missing during Mardi Gras

3 hours 45 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2018 Feb 16, 2018 February 16, 2018 4:45 PM February 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGNO
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police are looking for a Mississippi man who was last seen on Mardi Gras, on Bourbon Street.
  
Police spokesman Aaron Looney says 57-year-old Johnny Gatlin is from Purvis, Mississippi.
  
A news release Friday says he's described as 5-foot-8, with a medium build. A photograph shows that he's black, with a closely-trimmed mustache and goatee. Police say he was wearing a green camouflage jacket, blue jeans and white baseball cap when last seen about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Bourbon Street.
  
Looney says police hadn't received any leads as of early Friday afternoon.
  
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
