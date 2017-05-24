Police: Livingston Parish man admits to possession of child pornography

LIVINGSTON – A Livingston Parish man was arrested on Wednesday after investigators say he admitted to possession of child pornography.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations – Special Victims Unit arrested 47-year-old Leonard Hulsey for charges related to the distribution of images of child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Paul Bay Road in Livingston. As a result of the search, a suspect was identified and believed to be at a hotel in Denham Springs. Investigators located the suspect, later identified as Hulsey, at the Americans Best Value Inn in Denham Springs.

Hulsey admitted to downloading and storing images of child pornography at a home in Maurepas. Investigators went to the home where they found images of child pornography on a device belonging to Hulsey.

Hulsey was arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography. He was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on the above charges. According to Louisiana State Police, the case is still being investigated and further charges may be pending. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case.