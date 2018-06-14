Police leave 'parking ticket' and goodies in child's battery-powered car

COVINGTON - Some police officers left a sweet surprise for a young child on the Northshore Wednesday night.

A Facebook post from the Covington Police Department shows the "parking ticket" and some goodies left behind in the child's battery-powered car, which was parked onside the road in a neighborhood. Police say they were so impressed with his parking job that they just had to leave a note.

"You did a great job parking, and we appreciate it!!! Keep up the good work!!!" the message read.