77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police leave 'parking ticket' and goodies in child's battery-powered car

3 hours 52 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 2:39 PM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - Some police officers left a sweet surprise for a young child on the Northshore Wednesday night.

A Facebook post from the Covington Police Department shows the "parking ticket" and some goodies left behind in the child's battery-powered car, which was parked onside the road in a neighborhood. Police say they were so impressed with his parking job that they just had to leave a note.

"You did a great job parking, and we appreciate it!!! Keep up the good work!!!" the message read.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days