73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police kill man who fired gun outside Austin church

50 minutes 55 seconds ago January 14, 2017 Jan 14, 2017 Saturday, January 14 2017 January 14, 2017 11:13 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

AUSTIN, Texas - A man who Austin police say repeatedly fired an assault-style weapon into the air outside a church has been shot and killed by an officer after he refused to drop the gun.

Authorities say the shooting early Saturday in northwest Austin culminated a series of events that included police responding to a robbery call and to a fight in a parking lot at the same location. Police were summoned a third time after reports of a man with a shotgun and assault-style weapon.

Assistant Police Chief Chris McIlvain says the man fired five or six times in the air, moved toward the church and resumed firing. He refused commands to drop his weapons and was in a church courtyard when he was shot.

His name has not been released.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days