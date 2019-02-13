Police: Juveniles facing charges after crashing stolen vehicle Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police say two juveniles crashed a car on Plank Road late Monday morning after they apparently stole it.

Officers responded to reports of an erratic driver near the intersection of Plank Road and Dalton Street around 11 a.m.. At the scene, police found the vehicle had crashed.

Authorities said both juveniles were in the vehicle at the time and suffered minor injuries. One of those juveniles also had a gunshot wound that appeared to predate the crash.

Both suspects are expected to be charged with theft of a motor vehicle.