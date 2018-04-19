Police: Juvenile students arrested after sending, sharing nude photos through Snapchat

SLIDELL - Police arrested two juveniles for distribution of child pornography Wednesday.

Officers said school administrators at Bonne Ecole Elementary contacted them after they discovered a male student was in possession of nude photographs of a female student. Officers said they learned the male student sent the photographs to numerous other students using Snapchat.

Investigators arrested the male student for mass distributing the nude photographs. The female juvenile who took and sent the nude photographs was also arrested.

"Most kids are not aware," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said, "but sending a nude photo of themselves is a crime. Parents need to have a candid conversation with their kids about the seriousness, and the long term effects, of taking and sending nude photographs."

The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents following their arrest.