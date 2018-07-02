Police investigating weekend shooting at Tangipahoa Parish bar; one person hurt

PONCHATOULA - Police are investigating after a person was shot by an unknown gunman at a bar over the weekend.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Club Strawberry on SW Railroad Avenue. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and taken to North Oaks Medical Center, a nearby hospital in Hammond.

It's unclear what may have prompted the shooting, and investigators are still working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-386-6548.