Police investigating vehicle that crashed into home off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an SUV that crashed into a home in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the crash on N. Foster Drive near Airline Highway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver had apparently overdosed just before the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.