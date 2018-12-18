64°
Police investigating vehicle that crashed into home off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an SUV that crashed into a home in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the crash on N. Foster Drive near Airline Highway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses at the scene said the driver had apparently overdosed just before the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
