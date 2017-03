Police investigating vehicle fire near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a vehicle fire near LSU's campus late Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the vehicle was on fire on River Road at Skip Bertman Drive. It's believed the fire may have been caused by an accident.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has since extinguished the fire.

Sources say there are no injuries to report.

LSUPD is currently investigaing the incident.