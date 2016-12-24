Police investigating Thursday shooting on West Chimes

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on West Chimes Street that left one 29-year-old man injured.

Investigators say that a suspect entered a man's home to possibly rob him. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the man.

The man was transported to the an area hospital.

According to BRPD, the man is expected to survive.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.