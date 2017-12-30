51°
Police investigating third reported shooting in six hours
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to another reported shooting on Plank Road, following two separate fatal shootings earlier in the day.
Baton Rouge Police Department officials said the reported shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Plank Road near Winnebago Street.
Police confirmed a male victim was transported from the scene and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.
This shooting would make the third shooting scene first responders investigated Friday. Earlier, two fatal shootings were reported on Georgia Street and outside a beauty salon on Plank Road, about 10 blocks from the evening shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
