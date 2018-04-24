Police investigating suspicious, smoking chemical at high school in Covington

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - One juvenile is in custody after police say a suspicious chemical was found at a high school in Covington.

According to the Covington Police Department, school officials at William Pitcher Jr. High School notified police just after 2:00 p.m. regarding a student in possession of a bottle containing an unknown chemical. The bottle was reportedly smoking, and school authorities say the chemical had spilled onto a sidewalk outside.

One male juvenile is currently in police custody, and criminal charges are pending.

The Covington Police Department, with the assistance of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and Covington Fire Department are continuing the investigation.

Officials say there is no threat to public safety at this time, and the chemical has been isolated, and is in the process of decontamination.