Police investigating suspicious package at FedEx facility in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas- Hours after a package exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, a suspicious package, was reported at FedEx facility in Austin.
ABC 13 reports that the Austin Fire Department tweeted that a hazardous materials investigation was underway at a building on 4107 McKinney Falls Road. Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS are assisting police with the investigation.
It isn't known yet if the suspicious package is linked to the bomb that detonated at the FedEx distribution center in Schertz, near San Antonio.
APD responded to 420 suspicious package calls between 8 a.m. yesterday and 8 a.m. today bringing the total number to 1,257 calls since approximately 8 a.m. on March 12.— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 20, 2018
