Police investigating suspicious package at FedEx facility in Austin

1 hour 53 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 11:44 AM March 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC KSAT

AUSTIN, Texas- Hours after a package exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, a suspicious package, was reported at FedEx facility in Austin.

ABC 13 reports that the Austin Fire Department tweeted that a hazardous materials investigation was underway at a building on 4107 McKinney Falls Road. Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS are assisting police with the investigation.

It isn't known yet if the suspicious package is linked to the bomb that detonated at the FedEx distribution center in Schertz, near San Antonio.

