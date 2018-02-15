Police investigating 'suspicious death' near derelict apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a death near a blighted Baton Rouge apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Police found the body of a person who appears to be male about 12:45 p.m. near the Brandywine complex on Darryl Drive, a department spokesman said.

Police are investigating the incident as a "suspicious death," with an autopsy set for Friday.

The Brandywine Apartments have had a sordid history, especially in recent years.

During a meeting in September, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to condemn the property, deeming it unfit for anyone to live in. The property has also been without running water or electricity since 2016, when the utilities were cut off due to tens of thousands of dollars worth of unpaid bills.