Police investigating shooting on Frey Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Tuesday night.
According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 9:00 p.m. in the 5500 block of Frey Street near Dougherty Drive.
A man was reportedly injured in the shooting, according to BRPD. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
