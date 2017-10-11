Police investigating shooting on Frey Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Tuesday night.

According to BRPD, the shooting took place around 9:00 p.m. in the 5500 block of Frey Street near Dougherty Drive.

A man was reportedly injured in the shooting, according to BRPD. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.