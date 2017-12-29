Police investigating shooting death on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting death at Prestige Beauty Salon on 3200 Plank Road.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

This marks the 120th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish this year. If classified a murder, marks the 100th murder in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Info is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

View WBRZ's updated East Baton Rouge homicide map here.