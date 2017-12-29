51°
Police investigating shooting death on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting death at Prestige Beauty Salon on 3200 Plank Road.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. this afternoon.
This marks the 120th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish this year. If classified a murder, marks the 100th murder in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Info is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
