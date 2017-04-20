81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating shooting death behind Raceway gas station on Airline

By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in an open field behind the Raceway Gas Station on Airline Highway shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

51-year-old Felicito Canales suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The motive and suspects involved are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 389-4869.

