Police investigating shooting at California hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police say there's been a shooting at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, and a suspect has been shot by police.
Police say in a Facebook post Friday that officers are investigating the shooting at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
Investigators say the hospital is on lockdown and officers are checking for other potential threats.
Police provided no other information.
A woman who answered the phone at the hospital hung up.
