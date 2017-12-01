Police investigating shooting at California hospital

52°
1 hour 52 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2017 Dec 1, 2017 December 01, 2017 8:51 PM December 01, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Photo: 23ABC News Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police say there's been a shooting at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, and a suspect has been shot by police.
 
Police say in a Facebook post Friday that officers are investigating the shooting at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
 
Investigators say the hospital is on lockdown and officers are checking for other potential threats.
 
Police provided no other information.
 
A woman who answered the phone at the hospital hung up.

