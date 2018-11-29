71°
Police investigating reported stabbing near Plank Road
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near Plank Road Thursday morning.
BRPD says the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Anna Street. Authorities say a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities are still searching for the alleged attacker.
