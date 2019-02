Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night; multiple victims involved

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a possible shooting that happened Tuesday night on I-110 near Government Street.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ that a shots-fired call was reported around 9:30 p.m. Police say the shots were reportedly fired by a passing car into a vehicle traveling northbound on I-110 near the Government Street exit.

At least three victims arrived at an urgent care clinic on Airline Highway following the incident.

No other details have been made available at this time.