Police investigating reported bank robbery on Sherwood Forest Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in Baton Rouge Friday.

The armed robbery was reported at the Regions bank in the 3000 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 5 p.m. Friday. Baton Rouge police confirmed they were investigating the incident but could offer few details.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It's the third business robbery investigated by BRPD Friday after two hotels were held up near the Acadian Thruway in the early morning hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.