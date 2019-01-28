64°
Police investigating reported armed robbery at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of an armed robbery on LSU's campus Monday afternoon.
According to a campus-wide text alert sent out around 4:30 p.m., the attack happened in lot X174 on South Quad Drive. Police are on the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
