Police investigating reported armed robbery at LSU

Monday, January 28 2019
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of an armed robbery on LSU's campus Monday afternoon.

According to a campus-wide text alert sent out around 4:30 p.m., the attack happened in lot X174 on South Quad Drive. Police are on the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

