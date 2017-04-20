Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Iberia Parish

IBERIA - Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened shortly after midnight Thursday.

IPSO said that deputies responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Old Jeanerette Road after concerned family members found the bodies of the male and female resident inside the home.

The victims have not been identified. The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office is determining the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.