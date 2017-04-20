68°
Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Iberia Parish

2 hours 1 minute 57 seconds ago April 20, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 Thursday, April 20 2017 April 20, 2017 4:53 AM in News
Courtney Allen

IBERIA - Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened shortly after midnight Thursday.

IPSO said that deputies responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Old Jeanerette Road after concerned family members found the bodies of the male and female resident inside the home.

The victims have not been identified. The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office is determining the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

