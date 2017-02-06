72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Victim identified in murder-attempted suicide at New Roads home

Latanya Moore

NEW ROADS- Police are investigating a possible murder-attempted suicide Monday afternoon in New Roads.

Police say two victims were found at a home in the 1000 block of St. Mary's Street. 

Sources say the shooter has been identified as Isaac Maloid and the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Tonya Moore. Maloid is Moore's boyfriend and Moore is a mother of four children. According to sources, one of her four children witnessed the shooting.

Sources say Maloid shot himself in the head as officers walked into the home. He has been transported by AirMed to an area hospital. 

According to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald, a child who was getting off of a nearby school bus witnessed the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

