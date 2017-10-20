Police investigating person seen wearing 'Scream mask' in Zachary

ZACHARY – Police are investigating a reported sighting of someone wearing a mask from the movie “Scream” who was seen standing in a field, looking at people recently.

There was only one report, police told WBRZ Friday, but officers are looking into the situation.

Police said a woman reported her daughter seeing the individual with the mask on in a field near an ATM Tuesday. The person was seen getting in a white SUV and driving off.

Police responded and did not see anyone. Surveillance cameras in the area are out of range of the field, so nothing was recorded on video, police said.

With less than two weeks until Halloween, it's not clear if the situation is a joke getting out of control. Last year, the sheriff's office in St. James issued a warning after people wore masks into stores, scaring customers. Click HERE to read the WBRZ.com report from 2016.

