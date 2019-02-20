72°
Police investigating overnight shooting on Monterrey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a reported overnight shooting.
The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on in the 3300 block of Monterrey Boulevard near Greenwell Springs Road. A male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
