72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating overnight shooting on Monterrey Blvd.

1 hour 17 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 February 20, 2019 5:02 AM February 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a reported overnight shooting.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on in the 3300 block of Monterrey Boulevard near Greenwell Springs Road. A male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days